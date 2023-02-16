Bungie release Destiny 2: Lightfall Vidoc, announce SteelSeries Collaberation

Bungie has dropped a brand new vidoc detailing some of the new features coming to Destiny 2: Lightfall. Due to release next week, Lightfall is planned to be the penultimate yearly expansion for Destiny 2, before the decade-long Light and Dark Saga is set to conclude with The Final Shape in 2024.

This 16 minute vidoc is the biggest single LIghtfall info dump we’ve had since the showcase last year, and reveals new details about the new Darkness subclass, Strand, as well as the Neomuna playspace, the role of Emperor Calus in the story, and the Cloudstriders, Neptune’s evolved human defenders. We also get a closer look at the Tormentors, followers of the Witness and one of the most intimidating and dangerous enemies ever seen in Destiny 2.

It also delves into the new features coming to Destiny 2: Lightfall, including the highly anticipated build-crafting system, new weapons and armour, Guardian Ranks, and the slightly controversial Commendation system.

Featuring appearances by many of Destiny 2’s creative leads such as Dan McCauliffe (General Manager), Eric Smith (Design Lead) and Liz Baker (Narrative Designer) the vidoc shows off the new Strand powers and even goes into detail about the 20th Season, the Season of Defiance.

While war rages against the Witness on Neomuna, Calus also directs his forces against the Last City on Earth, where the Vanguard and their allies must repel the new invasion. Pushing less prominent characters such as Devrim Kay and Amanda Holliday to the fore, Defiance ups the stakes higher than ever before.

The vidoc release also comes with an announcement that Bungie have joined forces with SteelSeries to offer a range of new limited edition gaming accessories, as listed below:

Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – NA: $179.99 | EMEA: €199.99 | APAC: $199.99

Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – NA: $149.99 | EMEA: €159.99 | APAC: $159.99

QcK Prism XL Mousepad | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – NA: $69.99 | EMEA: €69.99 | APAC: $69.99

Nova Booster Pack | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – NA: $34.99 | EMEA: €34.99 | APAC: $34.99

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – NA: $19.99

The collection is available through the Bungie Store, KontrolFreek.com, or direct from SteelSeries.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox on the weekly reset on Tuesday February 28th, 2023.