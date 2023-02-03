FIFA 23 Future Stars announced

EA has just announced which players make up the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Future Stars in FIFA 23. This year’s Team 1 lineup, encompasses 14 of the brightest breakthrough talents aged 23 or under. These players have shown they may have what it takes to make it as a global icon. Among this year’s lineup are Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Anthony Elanga (Manchester United), and Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).

The full list of FIFA 23 Future Stars Team 1 includes:

Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais)

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Gavi (FC Barcelona)

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

Diogo Costa (FC Porto)

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United)

Pierre Kalulu (Milan)

Wilfried Singo (Torino)

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)

Fran García (Rayo Vallecano)

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi said:

It’s an honor to be selected as a Future Star, even more so when you see which exciting players have been listed before and what they have achieved. It inspires me to work even harder and to one day reach where they are now.

Vitinha of PSG had this to say:

It’s an honour to be listed as a Future Star alongside some great players. I want to continue to push my career forward and hopefully win trophies like so many past Future Stars have done.

Starting today, FIFA 23 fans can add football’s next generation of superstars into their squad with ratings boosts that reflect their potential to become the world’s best. Previous Future Stars who have gone on to establish themselves in world football include Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) and Phil Foden (Manchester City).

FIFA 23 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.