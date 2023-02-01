Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delayed to April 28th

Respawn and EA have announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now be released a bit later, in order to fix bugs and make it better.

Announced on Twitter, the statement reads as follows:

For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience. Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games. In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th. Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best experience for our players, and to all of you for understanding. May the Force be with you. Stig, and the Star Wars Jedi Team

Six weeks isn’t an enormous amount of time to add to a development cycle, but given that the game is content complete as of now, that does give them months to improve and bug fix for the game. Originally planned for March 17th, the new release date is April 28th, where the game will come to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

March is a stacked month anyway, so it doesn’t seem like a bad thing to give people a bit longer to clear that backlog.