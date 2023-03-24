Gunfire Games shows off 9 minutes of Remnant 2 gameplay

Developer Gunfire Games has revealed 9 minutes of Remnant 2 gameplay, showing off the Gunslinger, Handler, and Challenger: three of the archetypes on offer within the game.

The original game, Remnant: From the Ashes has just been released on Nintendo Switch (and we’ll have a review of that soon-ish), but having played the original on PC, it’s pretty clear that one of the commenters on the YouTube video could be spot on, saying “It literally looks like a much improved version of the first game”, which is probably pretty much what fans wanted.

It certainly looks faster-paced than the first game, and you can check out the video of a very “red” looking game for yourself, below:

Remnant 2 is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction. A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards.

The gameplay is apparently from a pre-alpha build, so it may not be due for release any time soon (later this year, we’d guess), but you can see AI companions on display, as the protagonist seems to have a dog that can attack enemies for you as well. And yes, you can pet the dog, it seems.

Remnant is a co-op series, so it’s hard to tell if the dog is instead of a real-world co-op partner. A later boss fight shows some, we’d assume, placeholder user interface stuff, too, telling the player they can assign some points after getting them. There’s more info in the YouTube description, as follows:

Players can travel alone or with friends as a team through strange new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures and deadly foes while trying to stay alive. There are multiple worlds to explore with different types of creatures, weapons, and items. Utilize and upgrade discovered items to take on tougher challenges. Branching quest lines, augments, crafting, and loot rewards will test the resolve of even the most hardened players in dynamically generated dungeons and areas. Playthroughs will feel challenging, varied, and rewarding as players succeed against unrelenting odds. Various stories are woven throughout the different worlds, encouraging exploration and multiple revisits. Expanded Archetype system provides players with unique passive bonuses and stunning powers. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked during play, levelled up, and equipped together for a variety of play styles.

There’s no release date for Remnant 2 yet, but it’ll be coming to PC (Steam), as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.