LEGO Brawls is getting a new level and game mode very soon

Bandai Namco has announced that LEGO Brawls is getting a new level and a brand mode, and it’s all happening thanks to an update on March 30th. There will be a new Castle-themed level being added to LEGO Brawls, but adding to the many options when it comes to themes and ways to play, a new Base Race mode is also being added.

The castle themed level will mean players can mine bricks, destroy the enemy base, and build towers, all to try and get that all important win. The update will drop at 11pm (UK time, BST) on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with an 8am UK (BST) release on April 1st for Nintendo Switch.

In the Base Race mode for LEGO Brawls, players must work as a team to collect as many bricks as possible and use them to build a giant tower before their opponent. One catch – the opposing team can also storm the other team’s base to steal their bricks. Utilising a solid mix of strategy and skill, players must learn to balance between collecting bricks and attacking the enemy base if they want to seize victory. Moreover, the new update also introduces a variety of new in-game collectibles to LEGO Brawls, including 12 castle-themed LEGO Minifigures, as well as melee weapons, powerups and emotes.

I’ve been meaning to try Brawls for a while, as I’ve heard good things about the Apple Arcade version. Bandai Namco describes it as “family-friendly, brick-based, team action brawler with cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes that can be enjoyed by players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences”, and that cross-platform play is definitely appealing.

The LEGO brand has been diversifying when it comes to publishers recently, and while it was often Warner Bros. and its developer TT Games making LEGO games, Brawls from Bandai Namco (and Red Games Co) joins the list of other companies involved now, just like LEGO 2K Drive (2K Games and Visual Concepts) and LEGO Bricktales (Thunderful and Clockstone).

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m back off to continue my Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone LEGO set…