Lightyear Frontier early access delayed without new release date

Announced via Twitter, developer Frame Break has delayed the release of Lightyear Frontier, and said that it “can’t commit to a launch window right now”.

Frame Break says it has “been hard at work building the beautiful world of Lightyear Frontier“, but have made the difficult decision to delay the early access launch”.

The statement continues as follows:

We know this is never fun to hear, and we fully understand any disappointment caused by this decision. Video game development is tricky and while we can’t commit to a launch window right now, we’ll communicate a new one as soon as we can. With Lightyear Frontier, we want to make sure that you feel powerful and engaged in the mech while starting your own homestead, constructing a variety of structures, farming exotic alien crops, and exploring on a vibrant and unfamiliar world. Not only do we want to design the game to be fun, but also well-balanced with each aspect of the game intertwining with one another, and we remain committed to building a thoughtfully-designed experience and continuing the conversation with our community in the process.

The developer ended by saying the game is “a special project to us, and more than anything else, we want to express how special it is by making an amazing game for you all. Keep following along, and we’ll keep sharing what we’re working on as development continues”.

We previewed the game way back in June 2022, with a hands-off demo, where Lyle said it “has all the makings of a fantastic co-op game, with elements of crafting, survival and farming all while riding around in a massive metal robot. I can’t wait to explore the alien world and find out more about the mysterious narrative next year, and who knows – we may even end up talking about it in the Best Multiplayer category of the GOTY podcasts in 2023”.

Lightyear Frontier is coming to PC and Xbox.