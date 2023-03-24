New Hyenas character revealed, inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog

Creative Assembly and Sega has revealed a new character for upcoming shooter Hyenas, inspired by the blue blur himself: Sonic the Hedgehog. The new character is called “Hero-Ki”, and is a cosplaying specialist, and I reckon if we hadn’t told you he was inspired by Sonic, the image at the top there might have given it away.

Just in case you’re wondering, his name is pronounced Hi-ro-key, and here’s the official reveal trailer from Future Games Show Spring Showcase, and the information from the press release:

Hero-Ki was a minor celebrity back on Earth thanks to his cosplay and charity work but after being evacuated to The Taint, he’s had to turn those same skills towards more nefarious pursuits. Armed with a specially modified camera to capture a target’s likeness and cosplay as them, Hero-Ki can use his penchant for disguise to evade threats and exploit the environment in HYENAS, as only the sharpest-eyed rival will be able to detect the clues that reveal him as an imposter. Hero-Ki takes his place among the other Hyenas which include specialists like the uzi-wielding ballerina Prima and foam-gun packing astronaut Commander Wright, with more character reveals still to come.

The latest alpha for Hyena kicks off today at 5pm UK time, and Hero-Ki will be playable along with both of the Plundership maps. The alpha is going to be live for 11 days, closing things off on Monday April 3rd at 9am UK (BST) time. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but the “multi-team extraction shooter where you play as misfit anti-heroes competing against other squads and security forces to steal pop culture memorabilia” will be coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and is wish-listable now, on Steam.