Resident Evil 4 Remake Village Chief’s Manor puzzle guide

Towards the end of Chapter 2 in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll encounter a puzzle in the Village Chief’s Manor. It’s a puzzle that offers one of the most important keys in the early stages of the game called the Insignia key. After avoiding a brute with a chainsaw and various bear traps scattered around the perimeter, you’ll enter the manor and have a couple of puzzles to solve before you get inside the chief’s manor and unlock the key. We’ve put together this guide that’ll help you solve the Village Chief’s Manor puzzle.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Village Chief’s Manor puzzle

Find the clue to the animal lock

Once inside the manor, you’ll find a shelf with a book on it, right near the typewriter right at the top of the set of stairs. In the entry, it reads:

In great veneration of their master, the people offered up their most prized possessions. The old farmer, his finest crop. The slight swineherd, his stoutest pig. The beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe. The master saw these gifts and was pleased.

All you need to do is pay attention to the three words crop, pig, and babe. These will be the three symbols you’re looking for on the lock to where the marble is, which is the next item you’ll need for the puzzle.

Head back down the stairs and go through the kitchen to find a cabinet with the animal lock on it (there will be a beaded curtain across the doorway). Use the three words to decipher the lock, as seen in the picture below.

Use the marble to open the door

Inside the cabinet is a relatively large marble. Take it back up the stairs (after despatching of an unwelcome villager). Now, place it in the door at the far end of the upstairs corridor. You’ll then have to move it around to find the correct pattern. After doing this, you’ll be able to get inside and open the drawer to the back left of the room. In here, you will find the insignia key and will have solved the Village Chief’s Manor puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.