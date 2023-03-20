Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets brand-new story trailer

Respawn, EA, and Lucasfilm Games have revealed story details for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a brand-new trailer. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28, the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ story as he battles the Empire looks set to utilise the current generation of hardware, set to deliver the “ultimate cinematic Jedi experience.”

The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire. Familiar friends and new allies – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal’s side against the Empire and galaxy’s most ruthless foes. Cal’s quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order saw Cal Kestis and the crew of the Mantis travel across the galaxy to fan-favourite locations like Kashyyyk, home of the Wookies, and Dathomir, home of Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, and Darth Maul. In our review, we said, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has some remarkable combat, with a decent story that feels more like Rogue One than one of the main Episodes. The ending was a bit of a let down, but the challenges you’ll face (particularly on a higher difficulty) and the amount of exploration to be done make it a game you should certainly play if you’re a fan of Star Wars, the genre, or both.”

You can watch the brand-new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer below: