EA SPORTS FC gets first official logo reveal

Electronic Arts has revealed the first flurry of information regarding EA SPORTS FC, with more details to follow this July. EA hopes that the rebranding of their flagship football series will become their platform to “create, innovate and grow new football experiences, connecting hundreds of millions of fans through console, mobile, online and esports products.”

“This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energized to show our fans more about the future in July.”

Over the next few days, the EA SPORTS FC brand will start to appear across 100 matches all over the world, including games in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Premier League. Fans will start to see the new brand identity in the wild for the first time, hailing a new era for the game.

The new brand has taken inspiration from one of the most dominant shapes within the sport. The triangle features everywhere from the isometric angles of the original FIFA game and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of most of EA’s modern games, to the iconic player symbol that appear above every athlete in every match.

For over 30 years, EA SPORTS has defined interactive football and built a global community of over 150 million players across many platforms. Seldom details have been revealed about the new instalment, however, there will be over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 football partners that’ll further expand into arenas for both women’s and grassroots football.

For players who want to keep up to date with all future announcements regarding the game, they can sign up at the official website.