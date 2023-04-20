The King of Fighters XV gets demo version

SNK Corporation has announced that The King of Fighters XV is getting a demo version available today on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The demo will feature 15 playable characters, including series stalwarts and fresh faces alike. As for the modes available, players will be able to take part in Offline Versus and training modes.

The characters available in the demo version of The King of Fighters XV include Shun’ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Isla, Heidern, Dolores, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Chizuru Kagura, Terry Bogard, Ryo Sakazaki, Chris, Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya and Kula Diamond. Saved data in the demo won’t be transferrable to the retail version. Released last year in February, KOF XV was a strong entry in the series, and we said the following about it in our review:

“Simply put, King of Fighters XV is a delight. I am a long-term fan of the series, and while it isn’t visually the huge step into the current powerful gen of consoles you might expect, the lengthy gestation period was more than worth the wait. SNK have focused on delivering a smooth and intuitive gameplay experience that will hopefully entice new fans, satisfy the existing KOF community and feature prominently in the competitive scene. Most importantly, it is bloody great fun. I haven’t been as instantly drawn into and addicted to a fighter quite like this since I first got my hands-on Street Fighter IV. It feels like a new dawn for a legendary series, and I am genuinely excited to try out some of the future DLC characters that are on their way over the course of the year.”