THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive has confirmed a host of information on Alone in the Dark, including the cast, release date, and the fact you can actually get a taste of the game and play the free prologue, Grace in the Dark, right now.

First up, you can play the prologue / free demo, Grace in the Dark right now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The prologue is a taster of what’s to come when Alone in the Dark releases for those same formats on October 25th, 2023. There is no combat in the prologue, but you can get a feel for the atmosphere and movement the game will offer.

As well as all that, we also now know the game will star David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Free Guy) as the two playable protagonists. Both are lending their voices, but also likenesses to the game having done mo-cap, and will offer unique and different stories, with the developer suggesting you play the game multiple times to see it all.

We got a hands-off look at the title recently, where I said that: “Whether Alone in the Dark sticks the landing is simply down to how it plays, for me. The developer is making all the right noises and saying all the right things, and it looks the business as well. With an all-star cast, a beloved title, and everything going right for it so far, all that remains is to see how it moves, handles, and shoots. The prologue won’t contain combat, so it seems that after today, we’ll at least know most parts of that puzzle. Fingers crossed, because this is a series that started it all, offering a mansion to explore, combat, and so much that other games then followed on from. Right now, though, I’m cautiously optimistic that Pieces Interactive can deliver on a long overdue return to form to Alone in the Dark”.

The prologue, Grace in the Dark, is available to download for free, right now. Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 25th, 2023.