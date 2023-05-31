Demon Loop is a strategy adventure inspired by Slay the Spire, hitting early access soon

Magnolia Labs has announced their new board game/video game mashup, Demon Loop, a strategy adventure title inspired by Slay the Spire and Gloomhaven.

Demon Loop will be coming to early access soon, and the team already has lots of features planned to be added before the “full launch”, at a later date. The author, Alexander Pfister describes the game as “combining the charm and strategic depths of an expert board game to the possibilities of a video game”.

We’ve got the reveal trailer and the official word from the press release, below, for you to take a look at.

Take on the repeating Loop in this digital board game from the pen of renowned board game author Alexander Pfister! Protect humans from the demons they had only recently called friends. Wield an increasing deck of cards to master strategy across each unique loop. Build and repair structures, rally villagers to your side and improve your own skills to overcome the demons running wild across the land.

The developer also sent over a list of key features, as follows:

Improve and personalise your Loop by building and repairing structures like taverns, barracks and mines. Hire villagers to fight by your side, some might be inspired to join you permanently!

Every location has its own unique starting deck of cards. Choose Wisely which cards to add from your own personal collection, and what ones to buy along the way.

Move through a vast fantasy world and discover new, mysterious locations. Speak to villagers and unravel the mystery behind the Demon Loop.

Strike down demons and beat the Loop to recover loot and earn crystals to improve your talents. Take part in weekly and monthly challenges and make it to the high score list!

Demon Loop will be coming to PC early access “soon”.