EA reveals The Sims 4 Grunge revival and Book Nook kits

EA and Maxis has just revealed that The Sims 4 will be getting more kit packs coming on June 1st, and hitting PC (via the EA App), Mac via Origin, Epic Games Store, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

With these kits, Maxis and EA says that players can “relish in a dynamic duo of creative possibilities that empower you to celebrate your Sim’s unique style and curate peaceful hideaways. Merge the rebellious spirit of the grunge movement with the tranquillity of reading sanctuaries, and let your Sims embrace their authentic selves”.

The latest packs for The Sims 4 will be the Grunge Revival kit, and the Book Nook kit. It feels strange typing this about Grunge and The Sims 4, but EA says that with that pack you can “dive headfirst into a realm of unfiltered self-expression that celebrates the unpolished, the imperfect, and the free-spirited”, adding that you can challenge expectations (in The Sims) full for worn textures, layered options, and “bold accessories”, you can strut your stuff “with a wardrobe that’s all about experimenting with effortless, confident fits”.

The Book Nook Kit

Onto the Book Nook kit, that’s more about cosy escapes and quiet corners to escape from the busy world (of The Sims, but I guess of life as well if you love the game). EA says that “this kit features plush window seating, stackable bookshelves and cushy sofas with soft, relaxing accents that’ll help your Sim escape into captivating stories and enjoy the magic of the written world in their new favourite spot in the home”.

It’s pretty strange to think that the game has been out for nearly ten years in some form or another, and Mick Fraser scored it a whopping 9/10 when he covered it in 2020 for us, saying it’s “something I can just put on and drift around in, hopping between households and locations as the mood takes me. It may not be anything new, but The Sims 4 in 2020 is definitely alive and kicking”.

The Grunge Revival and Book Nook kits are coming to PC and consoles on June 1st.