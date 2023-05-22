If you have hundreds of hours of free time you don’t know what to do with, you’ll surely be excited about the upcoming Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. Back on the DS it was my very first foray into the world of dungeon crawlers, but it sure was a struggle to get started. If this new collection of Atlus JRPGs feels a touch intimidating then you’ll want to check out its new How-to video before jumping in next month.

“Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat.

Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth.

Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party, selecting from a collection of heroes to build the right team for the job.”

With new features like Picnic difficulty and a map that draws itself, the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is looking like the perfect place to start off your dungeon crawling adventures.