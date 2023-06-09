AEW: Fight Forever shows off tag team wrestling with new trailer

THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling have today shown off a short trailer featuring its Tag Team Mode coming to AEW: Fight Forever. While it’s only 30 seconds of action, there’s more than enough to get fans excited about playing as their favourite teams when it releases on June 29 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Get ready for an epic clash of titans as the ring trembles under the weight of unstoppable duos! Brace yourselves for bone-crushing tandem moves, high-flying acrobatics, and electrifying teamwork that will leave you breathless! Tag team gold is in your future in AEW: Fight Forever!

The hype is starting to build for AEW: Fight Forever in the last month, as we’ve had a release date and various pre-order bonuses including the addition of ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. With every new announcement, we’re seeing a lot more of the game, and it’s beginning to look like a lot of fun.

AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. Game modes including Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire and Casino Battle Royale, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await

.In the new trailer, various favourites are pulling off their favourite moves, such as The Young Bucks, Best Friends, Lucha Bros, and The Dark Order featuring the late, great Brodie Lee. You can watch it below: