Gameplay trailers released for Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have revealed new trailers for two of their upcoming games, Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023. Both games are set to release on June 8, with Tour de France 2023 coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 coming to PC.

Both games are set to feature tons of teams across various competitions, with Tour de France 2023 featuring riders from 21 teams in this year’s competition, and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 allowing players to manage teams across World Tour, Pro Tour, and most of the Continental. Climber, Sprinter, Puncher, and Rouleur rider profiles and characteristics will also be available on both titles.

Jerseys from the cycling world have been faithfully reproduced, with the four distinct jerseys of the Tour de France (yellow, green, white, and polka-dot) available, as well as national champion and world champion rainbow jerseys. Tour de France 2023 also includes red bibs for the Super Combative rider and yellow bibs for the best ranked teams.

The new features in Tour de France 2023 include:

As well as the “Race of the Moment”, which was introduced in the previous edition, a new challenge has been added: the “Downhill of the Moment”. This new game mode takes place solely on downhill stretches and so requires unique strategies. Players can then compare their ranking with other competitors from all over the world.

More realistic rating system: The introduction of Agility and Medium Mountain ratings can lead to unexpected incidents, such as falls within the peloton, and also has an effect on what path the riders take.

More strategic gameplay: Players can devise different strategies depending on their team members and their statistics.

Updated rider equipment, now rated based on quality.

Distinctive bibs added: “Super Combative” and “Best Team” for a greater challenge.

Various technical improvements: including collisions, AI behaviour and the path riders take in downhill stretches.

As for Pro Cycling Manager 2023, players can expect the following:

Improved user interfaces with a redesign of the “race results” page and a brand-new “race page”.

A new training system: management of the training calendar and tasks so priorities can be set.

Official races with all ASO races (Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Nice).

A redesigned world ranking, now based on the real-life system and UCI points classification.

A new system for managing nation registration for the World Championships.

A new “Medium Mountain” rating.