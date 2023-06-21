Goat Simulator 3 Summer update detailed, Goatkini incoming

Coffee Stain has confirmed the details of the Goat Simulator 3 Summer update, which is available right now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

There’s a brand new Summer-themed menu in-game for Goat Simulator 3 now, and a whopping 28 (twenty-eight) pieces of new “goat gear”, which isn’t all just for appearance. Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North said: “Goats are like us humans in a lot of ways – they scream for ice cream, wear stylish shades, and love to party, so we wanted to reflect those things in the new gear choices for the summer update. We’ve included a goat-load of new stuff and can’t wait to see the stylish combos all you kids come up with!”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Here’s a few of the key items for Pilgor’s new Summer wardrobe in the latest update:

3D Glasses – Experience the world in anaglyph 3D

Inflatable Floater – A squeaky ring for all your squeaky needs

Shady Shades – Goats need to protect their eyes from the sun, too!

Svensk Folkdräkt Set – An elegant Swedish folk outfit

Goatkini – Yes, you read that right

Ice Cream Headwear – Cool off with some ice cream on your head. Yum!

Flowery Goat Set – Colourful as can be

Holiday Dad Outfit – Socks and sandals included

Coffee Stain says that the update “will also bring sunburnt and sandy skins with unique effects, as well as a ram-packed lineup of other outfits for players to discover”.

When we reviewed the game Chris White really enjoyed it, saying “I’ll never forget some of the crazy shit I did while travelling across a world filled with pop culture references and inventive missions, and I’ll never grow tired of headbutting hippies, police officers, and office workers, or throwing them off the tops of buildings. If you’re looking for a game that is guaranteed to make you laugh and offer hours of unrelenting enjoyment, I can’t recommend this enough”.

Goat Simulator 3 (and the Summer update) is out now for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.