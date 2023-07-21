First UK Bandai Namco ‘Cross Store’ opening in August

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe Ltd will open its first retail experience store called ‘Bandai Namco Cross Store’ in Camden, London, on the 18th of August 2023. This will be the first of its kind outside of Japan and it focuses on a celebration of the physical market and Bandai Namco’s heritage as a worldwide entertainment company.

The store is made up of a collection of shops where customers can ‘see’, ‘touch’, and ‘experience’ characters, products, and events and feel part of an experience to make people smile whilst celebrating community and entertainment.

The first Bandai Namco store in the UK will be in Camden, London, one of London’s most famous cultural hubs and popular tourist destinations. The store is in Camden Market, and it will house seven ‘shops’ that feature Bandai Namco Group content, four of which will be the first in the UK. The shops will offer a wide selection of high-quality Japanese character products from collectibles, card games, figures, video games, and everyday items.

John McKenzie MD of Bandai Namco Amusement Europe had this to say:

Camden, London, is widely recognised as offering an eclectic mix of cultural products and art. It is the perfect location to launch our first Bandai Namco Cross Store concept in the UK which combines our expertise in locations-based entertainment with a rapidly growing demand for IP and concepts originating from our group’s Japanese culture.

The UK Bandai Namco ‘Cross Store’ will open in Camden, London on August 18, 2023.