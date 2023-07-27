NBA 2K24 campaign roadmap revealed by 2K

After confirming the release date and cover stars for NBA 2K24, 2K Games has announced when and how it’ll be showcasing new features for the game, ahead of the release date on September 8th.

The short of it is that you’ll need to be following 2K on social platforms to see them the instant they show up, but there appears to be four major campaign points for the marketing, starting on August 14th, where the team will unveil the following:

Gameplay Controls in NBA 2K24 feature an emphasis on seamless mechanics and attention to detail, including revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding skill-based actions and effectiveness.

in NBA 2K24 feature an emphasis on seamless mechanics and attention to detail, including revamped interior defense and dribble combo controls for more rewarding skill-based actions and effectiveness. MyCAREER brings forth a more streamlined version than ever with pure, authentic action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options.

brings forth a more streamlined version than ever with pure, authentic action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options. The City (only on current-generation consoles) features an all-new reimagined City, rich with optional side quests and sizzling streetball competition.

(only on current-generation consoles) features an all-new reimagined City, rich with optional side quests and sizzling streetball competition. MyTEAM returns with a collection of innovative improvements, including an all-new salary cap mode, while maintaining its signature competitive feel.

As you can see, August 21st there will be more reveals, including Mamba Moments, while the week of August 28th looks to have a focus on MyCareer, MyTeam, and The City. Finally just before release, Season 1 will be shown off during the week of September 4th.

There are three versions of the game, as follows:

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023 for £129.99 on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 – July 17, 2023); 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

will be available through September 10, 2023 for £129.99 on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 – July 17, 2023); 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel. The Black Mamba Edition will be available for £89.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves.

will be available for £89.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC; along with 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content, including 15K MyTEAM Points; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves. The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for £59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and £69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

NBA 2K24 will be released on September 8th.