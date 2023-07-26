Overpass 2 trailer shines spotlight on the UTV category

A new trailer for Overpass 2 has been released ahead of the October release date, and it focuses on one of the three vehicle categories available in the game: utility task vehicles, or UTVs.

Developer Neopica along with NACON explains that there are over 30 vehicles in Overpass 2 across the three categories, saying the game offers “fans of the discipline the chance to tackle a whole bunch of races in different environments, choosing the vehicle best suited to their style and their needs”.

Often known simply as “buggies”, the UTVs are “versatile, dynamic vehicles suitable for any situation. Renowned for their speed and drivability thanks to their built-in steering wheel, rather than just handlebars, they can save you time on straight lines and easily handle some types of obstacles”. There are 17 UTVs in the game from manufactures people will know such as Kawasaki, Yamaha, Polaris, and Artic Cat.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Here’s the list of new and key features for the sequel:

30 official vehicle makes divided into 3 categories: UTV, ATV, Rock Bouncer

5 race types: off-road sprint, off-road circuits, hill climbing, obstacle races, closed circuits

Official manufacturers, equipment and sponsors

4 environment types: desert, forest, mountains, circuit

A full career mode, with team and schedule management

Advanced customization of your vehicles and driver

Online racing for up to 8 players.

It’s been a few years since the first Overpass came out, which we weren’t as keen on as we’d hoped. Back then our reviewer said: “Overpass had the potential to be a great game. It could have been the next Trials, but every good part of the game comes with a caveat. And honestly, half the time I just didn’t enjoy myself. Its tutorial doesn’t explain some of the most basic things that are integral to progressing in career mode, sometimes leaving you floundering on a muddy slope with no way to move on”, so hopefully the team have been able to iron out the issues the first game had and deliver on that potential.

Overpass 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on October 19th.