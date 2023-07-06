Street Fighter 6 first DLC character is Rashid, coming this month

Capcom has revealed that Rashid will be the first DLC character added to Street Fighter 6, and he’s coming to the game on July 24th, adding even more content to the World Tour mode, as well as everything else.

In the Street Fighter 6 story mode (World Tour), once you’ve grabbed the DLC, he’ll now be a mentor for you to learn his moveset from, and apply to your custom avatar, and of course there will be story cut-scenes just like with every other character. In Fighting Ground, Rashid is the 19th playable character, and in Battle Hub there will be Rashid-based gear, emotes, and more through what Capcom is calling this month’s “Rashid Arrives” fighting pass.

Let’s take a look at his trailer, below, and note he first appeared in Street Fighter V:

Here’s the moveset for Rashid, from the press release:

Arabian Cyclone: A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

Arabian Skyhigh: A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

Ysaar: Previously Rashid's V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

Altair: Rashid's Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows

To get Rashid in Street Fighter 6 you’ll need to own the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Character Pass, though you can also try him out with a one hour Rental Fighter ticket that you can get via the in-game Fighting Pass.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.