Street Fighter 6 first DLC character Rashid is out now

As revealed a few weeks back, Street Fighter 6 just got a bigger roster, with 19th character Rashid being added via DLC.

Available on all formats, you can grab Rashid via the year 1 character pass, by having the Deluxe Edition of Street Fighter 6, or the Ultimate Edition, or just by using 350 fighter coins to unlock him, which will include his outfit 1, and colours 1 & 2. If you’d rather not try him via those methods, you can also use an hour long rental fighter ticket, which you can get via the in-game fighting pass.

Rasid will be eligible for competition use at Evo 2023 (August 4th-6th), as well, so expect to see him in action there. If you do unlock him, as well as the usual ways of playing as a fighter, he’s also going to be part of the World Tour campaign where you can get his moveset. You’ll need to have completed the World Tour mode to access the new missions that have been added “featuring the Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium Tournament and Suval’hal Arena”.

Here’s a list of some of his moves:

Arabian Cyclone: A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

Arabian Skyhigh: A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

Ysaar: Previously Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter™ V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

Altair: Rashid’s Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.