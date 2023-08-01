Alone in the Dark teaser trailer released, more coming soon

THQ Nordic and Developer Pieces Interactive have released a teaser trailer for Alone in the Dark ahead of more information, which is coming on August 2nd.

We don’t have an awful lot to go on, information wise, aside the text that comes with the video, saying “Have you ever wondered what’s lurking in the dark? Maybe it’s best not to turn around… Alone in the Dark gets a new teaser trailer showing a little more of the horrors that await – one of them being the Dark Man”.

It wasn’t that long ago we got the cast reveal information, and there’s also a free prologue (demo, sort of) that you can play right now.

Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the ground-breaking original that lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of the two protagonists: play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood in this re-imagination of the classic survival horror game where Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic. Explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor… Deep in the 1920’s south, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters, and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

We got a hands-off look at the title recently, where I said that: “Whether Alone in the Dark sticks the landing is simply down to how it plays, for me. The developer is making all the right noises and saying all the right things, and it looks the business as well. With an all-star cast, a beloved title, and everything going right for it so far, all that remains is to see how it moves, handles, and shoots. The prologue won’t contain combat, so it seems that after today, we’ll at least know most parts of that puzzle. Fingers crossed, because this is a series that started it all, offering a mansion to explore, combat, and so much that other games then followed on from. Right now, though, I’m cautiously optimistic that Pieces Interactive can deliver on a long overdue return to form to Alone in the Dark”.

Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on October 25th.