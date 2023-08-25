EA Sports F1 23 celebrates the restart of F1 season with new content

EA has today announced EA Sports F1 23 will celebrate the return of the F1 season with new real-world challenges and game updates. One of the coolest features will allow players to challenge Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc by attempting to beat them via ghost time trials, with a video from Verstappen inviting players to step up (you can watch it below) and beat him at Circuit Zandvoort. The celebration also welcomes back Daniel Ricciardo, an updated Singapore track, and more F1 World challenges..

If players manage to defeat Verstappen’s time of 1:10:621, they’ll receive his special F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 helmet in-game, with the challenge kicking off from August 29 and running until September 4. On September 5, a new challenge awaits from Charles Leclerc, with players that beat his lap time earning a special Scuderia Ferrari item for the F1 Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia 2023.

“We are beyond thrilled with the launch of the new ‘Pro Challenge’ feature in ‘F1® World’. Giving players the opportunity to directly engage and compete against their favourite drivers in game is something we always wanted to deliver,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “’F1® World’ will continue to evolve, creating more moments for players to test their virtual racing skills against their real-world heroes.”

Also starting on August 29, players will be able to take control of Aussie legend Daniel Ricciardo and enjoy the changes made to the Marina Bay Circuit, which features the real-world changes made to several of the track’s corners. Following the update on September 19, the third set of driver ratings will follow to match real-world performances.

Finally, a host of F1 World Challenges will be coming to EA Sports F1 23, including five F1 Replay events, and new studio-curated Scenario Events featuring Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant, and Lando Norris. There will be continued support in F1 World featuring regular gameplay updates that’ll offer players a chance to earn exclusive team and seasonal rewards, including special edition items like the recent Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Livery.