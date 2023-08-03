Fae Farm will have cross-play, gameplay showcase coming soon

Developer Phoenix Labs has revealed that Fae Farm will have cross-play, meaning you can play with your friends whether you’re on on Switch or PC via Epic Games Store. On top of that, this cross-play feature for Fae Farm, as well as many others, will be being shown at a showcase for the title via a live stream on Friday, August 4th at 8pm BST (UK time) on the developer’s Twitch channel.

Phoenix Labs says that “Community managers Eunice Sanchez and Kim Velasquez will showcase cross-play on Fae Farm, as well as other gameplay elements including farming, crafting, animal care, exploration, and more”.

Regarding the announcement of cross-play, the team explained “players will be able to share in the adventure with all their friends through Azoria, regardless of which platform they choose, including Nintendo Switch, Steam, or the Epic Game Store. Phoenix Labs has been an industry leader and pioneer in cross-play since the debut of its first title, Dauntless, which also launched with cross-play enabled across numerous gaming platforms.

Escape to Fae Farm and create your own cozy home in this enchanted world of Azoria. As you nurture your farm and build your homestead, you’ll get to meet charming characters, foster deep relationships and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do. Customize your character, master the arts of crafting, cooking, potion-making and discover so much more.

If you pre-order the physical edition for Nintendo Switch you will also get the “Cozy Cabin Variety Pack, which features recipes to craft a garden birdhouse, casual cozy farmer outfit, animal portrait, and more”. These items are exclusive to the pre-order pack and will become accessible as soon as you start playing.

Fae Farm is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam) on September 8th.