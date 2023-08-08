Jujutsu Kaisen coming to Fortnite from today

Epic Games has today announced that Fortnite will be collaborating with Jujutsu Kaisen in a new event called Break the Curse! which starts today. Running until August 25, players will be able to take part in specific quests to unlock cosmetics, and learn cursed techniques, along with the Jujutsu Kaisen cup, and a lot more.

The Jujutsu Kaisen event in Fortnite is detailed on the official blog, but the fundamentals of Break the Curse! will allow players to immerse themselves in the popular anime.

Break the Curse! Quests will see players destroying Cursed Llamas to learn the Straw Doll Technique and Hollow Technique: Purple! Once unlocked, quests can be completed (starting at Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards) to progress up to the Special Grade level, earning Cursed Energy and unlocking cosmetic rewards in the free reward track. Players can purchase the premium reward track for more themed rewards, including the Yuji Itadori Outfit.

On August 11, the Jujutsu Kaisen Cup will be taking place, a Duos Zero Build tournament where players with the highest points in their region can unlock the Good Boy Kon Emoticon. Any duos that get three eliminations using the Hollow Technique: Purple attack will get the Gojo’s Eye Emoticon, and everyone who earn at least eight points will earn the Yuji’s Bear Hug Spray.

Finally, coming to the item shop later today, players will be able to purchase the Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo Outifts.

Along with Jujutsu Kaisen coming to Fortnite, there’re a couple of bug fixes being implemented, which are:

Fixed an issue where players may have experienced reduced render distance since v25.20.

Fixed an issue where players may have been visually presented their Ranked Battle Royale rank even after switching to Ranked Zero Build.