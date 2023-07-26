Futurama comes to Fortnite with outfits and items

Fortnite, the king of crossovers, has just revealed a brand new one, adding beloved animated series Futurama items and outfits to the game.

Released today, you can get Bender, Fry, and Leela outfits, but that’s just the beginning. Epic Games says that “The Bender Bending Rodríguez Outfit includes the Universe 1 Bender alt Style and the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling; the Philip J. Fry Outfit includes the Universe 1 Fry alt Style and Hypnotoad Back Bling; and the Turanga Leela Outfit includes the Universe 1 Leela alt Style and Nibbler Back Bling”.

In terms of actual gameplay, up version 25.30, you can actually find Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun on the ground, or from Bender himself if you have enough Bars to pay for it. The Raygun has an infinite supply of plasma ammo, but it will overheat and need to cool down if you over-use it.

You can check out images of all the outfits and accessories via the official blog. But it’s broadly what you’d expect in that Leela, for example, has Nibbler as a back bling, and a Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe, too. You can even get the Zoidberg scuttle emote, and the Planet Express Ship as a glider. Bender has an Unbendable Girder Pickaxe, while Fry has a Hypnotoad Back Bllng and Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe.

Fortnite continues to be going strong, and it even won our 2020 GOTY award for best multiplayer, with Chris White saying “Epic Games have something that welcomes players of all skill levels together and constantly pushes the boundaries of what can be done with a ‘free’ game. For all the victories that were stolen from us in the dying moments and the times we argued about what to do or where to go next, we were damn good, and we had a blast”.