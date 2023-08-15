NBA 2K24 gameplay enhancements revealed by 2K and Visual Concepts

Intuitive offense, skill-based defence, and adrenaline boosts are just a few of the enhancements coming to NBA 2K24 gameplay this year. All of this has been revealed in an NBA 2K24 courtside report from the teams behind the game.

“Our commitment to evolving the NBA 2K experience based on community feedback is a big reason why dedicated players and basketball fans have continued to play the game for the past 25 years,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “We’ve delivered NBA 2K24 gameplay enhancements that are more skill-based and intuitive, accelerating the gameplay experience for the entire community”.

Check out the new gameplay trailer for NBA 2K24 below, and then let’s get into the new feature list.

Intuitive offense: Shooting and dribbling are more accessible and intuitive than ever before, enabling players of all skill levels to flourish on the court. The moves have been customized and improved to serve any difficulty, and the ability to initiate electrifying dribbling sequences will help players create more space for high percentage shots.

Skill-based defense: Counter moves are big in NBA 2K24. Perimeter and paint defense are both more effective and reward players for anticipating and making good reads.

Adrenaline Boosts: Redesigned to make both offense and defense more engaging. Elite ball handlers will find more freedom to create while effective defenders can impact shooting abilities by locking ball handlers down.

Coach with ease: 2K Smart Play is back on New Gen to help players streamline their offense, defense, and coaching to make it easy to call plays. Choose up to 16 preferred actions ranging from full plays to isolations and give-and-gos.

Takeovers: Takeover returns for New Gen consoles in NBA 2K24 but with a new twist. Fill up the Takeover meter and then choose to activate either your Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking, Physicals, Defense and Rebounding abilities.

2K and Visual Concepts says that more details are coming over the next few weeks as we get closer to the September 8th release date for the game.