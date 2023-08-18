No Man’s Sky anniversary video teases “Echoes” update

It might be hard to believe, but it’s been seven years since No Man’s Sky launched, and a new trailer is teasing the next update, called Echoes.

Sean Murray sent a statement on all of this, saying “Watching the video back I feel a little overwhelmed by the journey we’ve been on over those years”. The video in question is embedded just below for you, meanwhile Murray added: “Seven years ago, for the first time, we watched players all over the world begin to explore the universe we had created. I can’t describe what that felt like. It was already the culmination of five previous years of very hard work for our tiny team (the average team size was just 6, and at launch was just 15)”.

Murray’s message continues, as follows:

We knew this was the start of a journey, but never expected what a wild ride it would be. I’ve been working on this game for nearly a third of my life, and it’s been more successful than we ever planned or dreamed. It hasn’t always been easy, but the thing that has been our guiding star throughout has been the players and the community. Behind every update, every video, every feature and line in a patch note is a team that cares so deeply for this game. There is still a lot we want to try, so much we are still excited for. The next step on that journey is not far off. We’ll have more to share on Echoes with travellers very soon. The last seven years, and of course the development years leading up to launch, would not have been so successful without your support, and we want to thank you for being on this journey with us. Our journey continues. Thank you so much for your support.

No Man’s Sky is out now on PC and console, Mac, and even PSVR2. More news on Echoes will be coming soon.