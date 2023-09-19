New Persona 5 Tactica info reveals battle stages, enemies, and sub-Personas

A new press release has revealed loads of information about Persona 5 Tactica, including sub-Personas, and a whole lot more.

Due on November 17th, Persona 5 Tactica is coming to PC (Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass, no less), and is hugely anticipated as it’s a turn-based tactics game, built around Persona 5’s world.

Atlus has lifted the lid on lots of details, so let’s get into it.

Atlus has confirmed that the Persona 5 Tactica battle stages will have “unique interactive elements”. The developer says that you can fight through with elements like surveillance cameras that can bring in reinforcements if you enter the line of sight. There are also elevators that you can move up and down in. Apparently you can use things like dash squares to get across higher areas, or even set off explosive barrels to help you turn the tide against your enemies.

If you take no action during a round, your ally will start to “charge”. This means they will be powered up for the next turn, and you can “carefully position yourself to lure out enemies and gain a charge for a smart play”. Each character’s charge does something different as well.

On of the most fascinating elements Atlus has revealed today is the addition of “sub-Personas”. These allow you to raise your character’s stats and also use that Persona’s unique and inherited skills. The information reveals that “Sub-Personas not only have active skills that you can use SP to ​activate, they also have passive support skills that automatically ​activate in battle”.

As you’d expect, the Velvet Room makes an appearance, and as well as the usual Persona fusion functionality, you can also fuse two to create a weapon here. The weapons forged here are better than the ones you’ll find in shops, so it’s worth doing.

Lastly, and perhaps most obviously, Atlus explained that higher difficulty levels will make the strength of the enemies higher, as well as giving them HP increases. Oh, and your attacks can also hit your own party members.

Persona 5 Tactica is set for release on November 17th.