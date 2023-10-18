RoboCop: Rogue City trailer describes the game in 60 seconds

Publisher Nacon and developer Teyon has put out a new trailer giving fans an idea of what to expect from RoboCop: Rogue City, when it hits PC and consoles on November 2nd.

RoboCop: Rogue City will, of course, include the famous Auto-9 pistol, and Robocop will be patrolling the streets of Old Detroit and, yes, upholding the law. The video shows off quite a few things for the title, which seems to be a mix of FPS and decisions-based RPG, with elements allowing you to upgrade your character, too.

Check out the video, below, and we’ve also dropped a list of ten things the publisher points out about it, too.

An original story taking place between the events of RoboCop 2 and 3 Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor, reprises his iconic role for the first time in 30 years returning as the voice and face of the part-man part-machine, all cop hero An explorable Old Detroit across different open areas Choices that affect the story, the citizens of Old Detroit, and the outcome of RoboCop’s mission. Crimes and cases for RoboCop to investigate and solve RoboCop’s trusty Auto-9 pistol and 20 other weapons for RoboCop to enforce the law and eradicate criminals with Light RPG elements including an upgradable RoboCop and Auto-9 pistol Familiar locations and iconic characters such as Anne Lewis, Sergeant Warren Reed, and ED-209, RoboCop’s robot rival A new criminal mastermind, The New Guy in Town, to stop and ensure justice is enforced Police work such as assisting the Detroit Police Department’s front desk and handing out tickets

It’s cool to see Peter Weller back as the voice and face of the game, that’s for sure.

RoboCop: Rogue City is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 2nd.