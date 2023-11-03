Honkai: Star Rail update coming November 15

HoYoverse has today announced that the newest update for Honkai: Star Rail will be releasing on November 15. ‘The Crepuscule Zone’ will introduce a new location called Fyxestroll Garden in the Xianzhou Luofu, and three new playable characters: Huohuo, Hanya, and Argenti.
After solving different kinds of intergalactic conflicts, the Trailblazers will set foot in an uncharted and spooky area for the very first time! A while back, the Creation Furnace Artisanship Commission was shattered, and the heliobi trapped inside were able to escape and find refuge in the Fyxestroll Garden. Heliobi are created from accumulated grievances and can inhabit individuals, manipulate their senses, and control their souls and even their bodies. The Fyxestroll Garden is already filled with yin energy and is littered with ancient suppression towers, stone monoliths, and gnarled trees, which contributes to its creepy atmosphere. Since the arrival of the heliobi, it has become one of the most dangerous places in the Xianzhou Luofu.
Along with the new location and three new playable characters coming to Honkai: Star Rail in the new update, there will also be a bunch of exciting events that players can be a part of, such as helping March 7th restore cherished photographs to their original conditions. There will also be a Guest Book update which allows Trailblazers the chance to check on the visiting history of their friends to the Astral Express. Finally, the Genius Society’s latest update, ‘Simulated Universe: World 8,’ will also be launching soon for those after more of a challenge.
A new trailer that shows players everything they’ll get to do in the new Honkai: Star Rail update has been released, and you can watch it below: