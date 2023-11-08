Xbox and Serge DeNimes collaborate on new jewellery collection

Xbox has teamed up with jewellery brand Serge DeNimes for a limited edition collaboration which will see 15 unique pieces released. 6 necklaces, 8 rings, and a single bracelet will be part of the collection, ranging from £60 to £110. The collaboration aims to “merge two pillars of culture: gaming and fashion once more.

The collection will blend gaming and fashion in a nostalgic and contemporary style, with the heart of the jewellery coming in the form of the Silver Xbox Controller Necklace. It features a sleek curb chain, which is one of Serge DeNimes’ most sought-after styles. The chain is adjustable, intricately detailed and designed, and features an instantly recognisable pendant, crafted with a 3D design.

Available exclusively through the Serge DeNimes website from today at 7pm, the collection offers a unique opportunity for fashion-forward gamers to acquire a piece that captures the essence of gaming and high style.”

“Gaming has solidified itself as a cornerstone of culture and for us to partner alongside Xbox to expand its reach into fashion through jewellery is a huge milestone for the brand and a statement to the community we have built over the last 12 years,” said Oliver Proudlock, Founder & Creative Director of Serge DeNimes. “We are excited to start this partnership with Xbox and can’t wait to introduce the gaming world to our collaboration”

Also available in the collection is the Silver Enamel Band Ring which showcases the vibrant Xbox Pantone colours and iconic logo, set within classic ring silhouettes that merge gaming and fashion. There’s also a Silver Spiral Ring which delivers a unique rectangular design featuring a nostalgic spiral pattern engraved on it, inspired by the Xbox logo.

You can watch the Xbox and Serge DeNimes collaboration video below: