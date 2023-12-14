CLeM is a new adventure game from the publisher of Strange Horticulture

Indie developer Mango Protocol has announced CLeM, a puzzle-based narrative adventure that it promises has a “dark twist”, and it’s coming early 2024, specifically February 6th, 2024 to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Mango Protocol says this is the fourth instalment in the “Psychotic Adventures” the developer makes, adding that “CLeM is a standalone narrative puzzling adventure with a dark twist that explores themes of pride, redemption, forgiveness, and manipulation”, and that players must not “be mistaken; this is no fairy-tale, and only you can decide your fate”.

Check out the reveal trailer, and official word on the game, below:

Introducing… the puzzlevania! CLeM’s haunting story unfolds through a combination of solving puzzles and environmental exploration in classic adventure game fashion. Fuse objects you discover together to create magical toys, discover hidden secrets, and uncover items from the past that will aid you in your quest. CLeM brings an abandoned house’s worth of questions to answer and mysteries to decipher when it comes to Nintendo Switch and PC players on February 6th 2024. Got questions of your own? Let me know, and I’ll consult my notebook to see what objects I can fuse together to get you a solution… In the meantime, don’t worry too much about that voice you can hear, and maybe try to find a way to turn the light on? Darkness lurks under the surface: The disturbing story of CLeM is presented in a dainty hand-drawn visual style that sees cutesy clash with creepy. Each environment you’ll stumble upon is packed with small details and secrets hidden in plain sight, begging to be discovered.

“Where are you? Who are you? What is that voice you can hear..?” says the press release, and we’ll find out more leading to the February 2024 release, I’m sure.

CLeM is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on February 6th, 2024.