Grand Theft Auto VI officially revealed by Rockstar following disappointing leaks

It’s such a shame how this trailer released, but in a class act, Rockstar Games has revealed Grand Theft Auto VI officially via YouTube earlier than anticipated. Leakers released the trailer to the world via social media yesterday, ruining the grand announcement planned for later on today. Despite the disappointing nature of its reveal, there’s no denying Rockstar look like it’s onto a winner.

In the trailer (which you can watch below), we see what looks like an updated Vice City, where nightlife and crime is just as much of a factor as it’s always been in the Grand Theft Auto series, except this time it looks phenomenal. Another exciting takeaway from the trailer is the use of social media, almost poking fun at TikTok trends and ‘Karens,’ showing Rockstar still has its finger on the pulse. Crocodiles, bank robberies, and twerking…the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has it all, but what it also does is show how impressive both the world and its characters look.

Everyone looks so polished and realistic, and the buildings, beach resorts, and everything in between are beautifully animated. Although we don’t get a ton of reveals regarding the story, we do see the two protagonists in action, as they go full-on Bonnie and Clyde. Although we can all get excited thanks to the excellent trailer, there’s still quite a way to go until we actually get our hands on it. No official date was revealed, but the trailer did show us it’ll be coming at some point in 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

We’ve watched this on repeat since it dropped, and now it’s only right you give it a look. Grand Theft Auto VI has been officially announced, and the trailer is a work of art. It’s just a shame that there are people out there than undermine all the hard work of those involved. Regardless, here is the trailer: