Plants vs Zombies 3 “soft launched” by PopCap

PopCap has surprised fans with the soft launch of Plants vs Zombies 3, with more details on Welcome to Zomburbia coming soon.

It’s a return to its roots (pun intended) for Plants Vs Zombies as unlike Plants Vs Zombies 2: Garden Warfare, Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia isn’t a third-person shooter, and instead is a strategy/tower-defence style title like the original. PopCap says that “the highly-anticipated next chapter of the wacky franchise calls upon the familiar PvZ core gameplay, offering an experience that is both broadly accessible and deeper in strategic play. PvZ3 will be launching worldwide later this year”.

The game is said to provide “early access to a near-launch ready build of the game to players in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia and Philippines”. Fans will remember “Dave”, who had this to say: “Wabby wabbo – they’re back! Get ready, seedlings, let’s show these zombos some real plant power!” – how very Dave.

Here’s the official details from the press release:

PvZ3 is a story-driven experience that blends classic mutant plant vs. hilarious zombie battles players have known for years with a new, episodic narrative that allows players to be immersed in the wacky world of Neighborville, one neighborhood at a time. The soft launch period will allow EA and PopCap Studios to collect player feedback and improve the overall experience ahead of worldwide release. This would include new elements that streamline combat, allow players to create their own custom version of Neighborville, and expand the world of PvZ through new lore and characters. Players will move through the Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia’s brand-new storyline by completing tower defense challenges. PvZ3 calls back to the classic combat of the first Plants vs Zombies mobile game, allowing players to engage in the signature defense gameplay while refreshing it with new puzzle-adventure gameplay elements. The streamlined experience brings players puzzle-like battles that challenge them to defeat a series of zombie waves using refreshed plants of the past along with some sprouting seedlings to discover.

More details for Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia will be “coming soon as the studio prepares for the upcoming worldwide launch”. You can grab it from the App Store here, or Google Play here.