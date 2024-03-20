Golden Lap announced as the new game from Funselektor and Strelka Games

Funselektor (the team behind Art of Rally) has announced a new game called Golden Lap, a racing strategy game developed with Strelka Games, and it’s coming to Steam later this year.

The teams say that you will “become Team Principal of a racing team in the tumultuous Golden Era of Open-Wheel Racing” and “manage your team in style and oversee thrilling races to pave the road to victory season after season”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

In this strategy-driven motorsport management game you’ll step into the fashionable shoes of a legend in the making — although this time you’ll stay behind the scenes instead of sliding behind the wheel yourself. Golden Lap offers sleek, minimalistic visuals and an intuitive design as it hands you the reins to your very own iconic racing team during the golden era of open-wheel racing. This is your chance to prove your worth as a strategic mastermind by making pivotal decisions and shaping the destiny of your team to leave your opponents in the dust! Just like in real life, you’ll have to allocate your budget across your drivers, staff, cars and sponsors at the beginning of every season. Each year, a number of races take place that give you the chance to perfect your strategy during both qualifying rounds and major races, from tuning your cars to timing your pit stops. And when your team is not racing, you’ll be responsible for the crucial task of managing and improving your cars as well as your team’s overall standing. Can you maintain a winning streak throughout the years, or will you have to make an epic comeback?

Dune Casu, founder of Funselektor, can’t wait to reveal more of his team’s take on the motorsport management genre. “After two releases with Absolute Drift and art of rally, we wanted to try something different while staying true to our passion for racing. We’re taking that opportunity with Golden Lap, which serves as a throwback to one of the most iconic eras of motorsport when it was exciting and dangerous in equal measure, teams were experimenting with designs, and drivers were notorious both on and off the track”.

The team adds that this is the third game for Funselektor after Absolute Drift and Art of Rally, and that those two titles combined have been downloaded more than 15 million times across all platforms.

Golden Lap is coming to PC via Steam later this year.