Golden Lap demo out now as part of Steam Next Fest

Funselektor (art of rally) and Strelka Games have together launched a demo for Golden Lap, the upcoming minimalist racing management sim, and it’ll be available from today until June 17th as part of the latest Steam Next Fest event.

In the demo, the team says you can “tinker with two modes including Quick Race” where you can use a pre-built team and get right into the action. However, the Career Mode will also be available, where demo players “can fully embrace their managerial duties with a four-race mini championship and assemble a crack crew of racing specialists, each with their own unique roles and attributes.”

Funselektor says that “Once players have chosen their preferred mode, they can manage their team’s budget and sponsorship opportunities, tune their vehicles during the qualifying period before each race, and upgrade them entirely between races to account for a variety of track types.”

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Your Legacy Awaits: Begin your journey through the decades in the fast-paced world of motorsport. As the head of one of the iconic racing teams, you'll make pivotal decisions that shape the destiny of your drivers and the performance of your cars. Allocate your budget wisely across drivers, support staff, car development, and sponsorships to gain an edge over the competition.

Race, Tune, Triumph: Each season brings thrilling challenges with over 14 races. Master the art of strategy, car tuning, and timely pit stops during intense qualifying rounds and high-stakes races. Your decisions will determine the success of your team on the global stage.

Climb the Ranks: Every season is an opportunity to etch your name in the annals of motorsport history. Whether you're turning a struggling team into a championship contender or maintaining a dynasty, your strategic prowess will be the key to your legacy.

Minimalist Style, Maximum Strategy: Inspired by the simplicity and elegance of minimalist design, Golden Lap offers a visually captivating and intuitively designed interface that lets you focus on what matters most: strategy and growth.

Golden Lap is coming to PC.