Tropico is coming to Meta Quest this month

Feral Interactive has announced Tropico for Meta Quest will be coming on March 28th, and it’s the publisher’s first VR game.

The teams behind it say that Tropico for Meta Quest will be based on Kaylpso Media’s Tropico 4, and will include all the missions and DLC from that game, but adapted for VR.

The team says: “Using their expertise to bring great games to exciting new platforms, Feral have implemented intuitive VR controls and a variety of movement options to facilitate effortless urban planning and political manoeuvring. Players can build out infrastructure via a powerful user interface and then take a sightseeing tour on the streets of a Caribbean paradise of their own making”.

Check out the trailer for the game, below:

With a nation’s people crying out for a visionary leader, players will immerse themselves in the world of Tropico and the role of El Presidente in a whole new way. Overseeing construction and jobs, as well as military, trade, and foreign affairs, virtual Presidentes are free to transform the sleepy shores of Tropico into a superpower on the world stage. All aspects of day-to-day life can be shaped to meet the growing expectations of the Tropican people, while balancing competing political demands, overcoming natural disasters, and navigating diplomatic relations.

Dr Anika Thun, Managing Director at Kalypso Media said: “Kalypso Media is honoured to see our successful long-term partnership with Feral Interactive continuing to evolve, bringing our beloved world of Tropico to a brand-new audience with its first immersive VR experience, allowing fans to step directly into the shoes of El Presidente in an experience unlike anything fans have played before”.

The Tropico series is up to number 6 now (released in 2019), but as we say, this VR game will be based on the fourth game. Kalypso Media says it’ll cost $29.99 / £22.99 / €29.99 when it’s released.

Tropico for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro is set to be released on March 28th.