Skul: The Hero Slayer welcomes new playable character Dominator

2D action-platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer is getting a free update today that includes a brand new playable character called Dominator. Players can grab the update via Steam, with a console patch currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The ‘Dominator,’ a legendary grade character, is a speed-type Skull who wields an evil magical sword that’s alive. When fully charged with life force, the Skull can awaken its sword and unleash ruthless attacks.

Murdoc, someone who contributed to the development of Skul: The Hero Slayer back in 2019 during the crowdfunding stage, is being honoured with the inclusion of Dominator. There are also a bunch of bug fixes and balancing of Skulls, monsters, items, and inscriptions thanks to player feedback.

In celebration of the update, Skul is discounted on Steam until April 15 with 50% off, with DLC add-ons at an additional 10% off. It’s also available on PlayStation Plus for the month of April and can be claimed until May 6.

We reviewed Skul: The Hero Slayer when it released last year and said “There are a few little things that I found a bit annoying. Some of the enemies require a bit too much punishment to take down, and can be a slog. The other annoyance was the fact that on screen, the enemies stack on top of and overlap each other. Sometimes you will be windmilling your way through, but end up getting attacked by a hitherto unseen foe. It’s a small gripe, and the only thing that repeatedly frustrated me. Despite the minor problems, Skul is an immensely enjoyable, constantly surprising and great looking roguelike adventure that comes well recommended.”