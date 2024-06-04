Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles coming later this month

Capcom has announced its upcoming puzzle game Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles is coming to mobile devices on June 26. Dropping on iOS and Android, it’s the latest smartphone entry in the Monster Hunter series that has already sold more than 100 million units around the world.
In Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, players can explore the world of Monster Hunter with an adorable cast of Felyne characters while enjoying advanced match-3 puzzle action. Help the locals repel rampaging monsters, collect materials, and unlock new gear for the challenges ahead!
It will be going free-to-play when it releases, and for players who want in on the action can pre-register now via the App Store, Google Play, Instagram, and Facebook. Here’s how:
- Via the official app page on the App Store or Google Play
- Follow Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles on X, Instagram, or Facebook
- Add the official Line account to your friends list
Not only that, but their are tons of rewards planned for players based on the amount of people that end up pre-registering. So far, the rewards revealed are as follows:
- Over 50,000 people: 500 gems
- Over 100,000 people: Rathalos Cap and Parka
Finally, players can expect to do the following in the game:
- All of the “Catizens” have their own stories. Listen to what they need and solve their problems to bring the island back to life! There’s drama waiting to unfold on every corner of these isles. Come join these cute Felynes on their soon-to-be island paradise!
- Pieces move diagonally as well as vertically and horizontally!
- Solve puzzles to repel the monsters that appear!
- Make tons of special pieces during “Meowllocation Time”!
- Populate your island with new Felynes by solving puzzles!
- Compete with players around the world and earn ranking rewards!
- What will you build!? Pick out buildings that fit perfectly with the Felynes and the island.
- Get to know these unique critters as you take them through the trials and tribulations of getting their businesses running again!
- Collect materials and exchange them for outfits to deck out your Felyne avatar with the latest fashion!