Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles coming later this month

Capcom has announced its upcoming puzzle game Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles is coming to mobile devices on June 26. Dropping on iOS and Android, it’s the latest smartphone entry in the Monster Hunter series that has already sold more than 100 million units around the world.

In Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, players can explore the world of Monster Hunter with an adorable cast of Felyne characters while enjoying advanced match-3 puzzle action. Help the locals repel rampaging monsters, collect materials, and unlock new gear for the challenges ahead!

It will be going free-to-play when it releases, and for players who want in on the action can pre-register now via the App Store, Google Play, Instagram, and Facebook. Here’s how:

Via the official app page on the App Store or Google Play

Follow Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles on X, Instagram, or Facebook

Add the official Line account to your friends list

Not only that, but their are tons of rewards planned for players based on the amount of people that end up pre-registering. So far, the rewards revealed are as follows:

Over 50,000 people: 500 gems

Over 100,000 people: Rathalos Cap and Parka

Finally, players can expect to do the following in the game: