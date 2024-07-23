Dragon Age: The Veilguard reveals voice-cast ahead of Comic-Con International

BioWare and EA have announced the full voice-cast for their upcoming single-player fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The latest instalment in the best-selling franchise comes 10 years after the last main entry, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and features a cast of new and returning characters.

Most notably is new protagonist, Rook, whose inclusion signals a return to BioWare’s usual method of giving the player a pre-made character to customise and guide in any way they say fit, as they did in the past with Mass Effect’s Commander Shephard and Dragon Age 2’s Hawk. Rook will have a choice of four voices for the player, giving us some control over how they sound and act.

The male voices, one British and one American, will be played by Alex Jordan (Cyberpunk 2077), and Jeff Berg (Battlefield 1), respectively, while the female voices will be played by Bryony Corrigan (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Erika Ishii (Apex Legends).

BioWare have also released details of the rest of the main cast, with a little more info about their in-game characters:

Harding returns from Dragon Age: Inquisition, voiced by Ali Hillis (Mass Effect). She’s a dwarven scout with “a big heart, a positive outlook and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magic powers”.

Davrin is a "bold and charming Grey Warden" played by Ike Amadi (Halo 5: Guardians).

Lucanis, voiced by Zach Mendez (Horizon Forbidden West), is a "pragmatic assassin who descends from the blolodline of the House of Crows".

Jessica Clarke (TV's True Blood) plays Neve, "a cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and as a member of the rebellious Shadow Dragons".

Bellara is portrayed by Jee Young Han (Unprisoned), and is described as a "creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets".

Jin Maley (Star Trek: Picard) voices Taash, a dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who "lives for adventure and taking risks".

Finally, Nick Boraine (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) and Matthew Mercer (Critical Role) play Emmrich, a necromancer of the Mourn Watch, and his skeletal assistant Manfred, respectively.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Creative Performance Director, Ashley Barlow, said of the casting: “Each companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard brings a unique personality and backstory, with some of the most compelling individual storylines in franchise history. The talent contributing to this next game in the series is tremendous – translating stellar writing from the BioWare team into performances fans will find worthy of the drama, fantasy and romance they come to expect from Dragon Age.”

You’ll be able to learn more about the cast and their in-game characters during San Diego Comic-Con, at the “Dragon Age – Meet the Heroic Companions of Thedas” panel, which will be moderated by Lucy James, host and producer at GameSpot. Cast members including Jessica Clarke, Nick Boraine, Zach Mendez, and Ali Hillis will be there to chat about their experiences working on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and what fans can expect when it launches later this year.

For those attending or watching, the panel will be held Friday July 26 from 3.15pm to 4.15pm in Room 6BCF.

Although there is no confirmed release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it is scheduled to launch in Fall 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox.