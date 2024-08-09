Ninza is a free multiplayer fighting game coming later this month

Klakmioch has announced their fast-paced, 2D multiplayer fighter Ninza, where you crush your opponents by smashing blocks into them is launching on August 28, 2024. You and your opponents will quickly move around the arena, hitting blocks to send them flying resulting in thrilling chaos where nothing ever stands still.

Check out this trailer for Ninza to get a feel for the gameplay

Ninza is playable offline or online with up to 4 players. Find and challenge opponents through the quick match mode and climb the competitive leaderboards, or gather your friends for some joyful mayhem in private matches. The game also features a bot and several offline modes to help you learn the ropes. Additionally, there are plenty of ridiculous cosmetics, taunts and lore stuff to unlock as along the way.

Each character has a unique moveset and abilities, guaranteeing unexpected outcomes and thrilling comebacks in every battle. The game offers ample room for crafting creative strategies, tricks, and traps. But be warned, becoming a true Ninza master demands great determination. Only the boldest players can rise through the fierce competition and aspire to earn Mo0n’s respect.

Ninza Features

Engage in intense multiplayer battles with 1 to 4 players, both locally and online (with rollback netcode)

Play online ranked matches to grind your way to the top of the leaderboards

Choose from a variety of distinct characters and learn to master the strengths and weaknesses of their unique abilities

Outplay your opponents by exploiting the creative opportunities provided by the original yet intuitive fighting gameplay

Complete challenges and level up your characters to earn funny cosmetic items, letting you show off on the battlefield

Play for free without being bothered by pay-to-win DLC or intrusive microtransactions

Meet the Mo0n, who watches carefully every one of your moves and offers highly judgmental commentary on them

Ninza will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on August 28, 2024