Fender is making a Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster

The marketing for Monster Hunter Wilds is really ramping up now the release date is out there, and now Fender is getting involved, collaborating with Capcom to make a Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster.

Before we get too far into things, two important points: Firstly, there’s a limited edition “exclusively available at Fender Flagship Tokyo in Harajuku and Fender Japan’s official online store. Fender Flagship Tokyo will begin taking pre-orders for both models in-store from 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27(JST)”.

Secondly, whichever model you want, know that it’s expensive, and more expensive than a standard Telecaster, but given it’s a custom design, and slightly different (in that it has a humbucker pickup in the middle, not a single coil one), you’re right to be hiding your wallets right now.

Here’s some of the features of the Limited model:

Rathalos-Inspired Design: The body features Rathalos’ distinctive wings and flame patterns, with claw marks etched into the pickguard, all embodying the essence of the Monster Hunter world.

Unmatched Playability and Sound: Equipped with SH pickups (Bridge: Monster Hunter Rathalos Single Coil, Neck: Monster Hunter Rathalos Humbucker), this guitar delivers high power with rich tones, perfect for pairing with distortion pedals.

Special Accessories: This special model includes a black hardshell case and certificate of authenticity with the same numbering engraved on the neck plate. Furthermore, the Limited edition comes with a specially designed hard case decorated with a genuine leather belt and original guitar picks.

Limited Edition Features: Glow-in-the-dark materials are used for the 12th fret inlays and side dots, creating a striking effect in dark environments on the Limited Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster®. Rathalos’ wing patterns are also etched onto the back of the neck.

The standard model will cost $1,999.99 USD, £1,849.00 GBP, €2,199.00 EUR, $3,499.00, AUD, ¥330,000 JPY, while the Limited Edition one is Japan-only and will retail at ¥495,000 JPY, which, if you’re interested is about £2500 or thereabouts.

“We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with world leading guitar brand Fender to life in celebration of Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary,” said Ryozo Tsujimoto, Monster Hunter series producer. “The collaboration guitar features various elements that reflect Rathalos, one of the series’ iconic monsters, with details such as claw marks, inlays, and patterns on the body. Additionally, plans are underway for in-game collaborations with ‘Monster Hunter Wilds,’ so please look forward to that as well.”

“At Fender, we’re always seeking innovative ways to push the boundaries of what a guitar can represent, and our collaboration with Monster Hunter is an exciting new chapter,” said Edward “Bud” Cole, President Fender APAC. “Partnering with such an iconic and beloved Japanese game series is truly special for us. We’re thrilled to see the legendary Rathalos brought to life through the craftsmanship of our guitars. This collaboration allows us to connect the rich worlds of music and gaming, offering players and fans alike a one-of-a-kind experience where creativity knows no limits.”

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 28th.