PlayStation Plus games catalogue gets The Plucky Squire and more this September

Sony has announced all the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue this September, including The Plucky Squire. Coming September 17, all the below games will be added for all Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers, with plenty of games being added for all types of players. You can read more about them on the official blog.
- The Plucky Squire
- Under the Waves
- Night in the Woods
- Chernobylite
- Wild Card Football
- Space Engineers
- Road 96
- Ben 10
- Far Dry 5
There’s also a handful of PS VR2 and classic titles coming to the service for Premium members. These are:
- Pistol Whip
- Secret Agent Club
- Sky Gunner
- Mister Mosquito
It’s a pretty good line-up, but perhaps the game everyone is looking forward to the most is The Plucky Squire. We’ll have a review up some point soon, but for now, read the official synopsis from the PlayStation blog below:
The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.