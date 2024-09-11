PlayStation Plus games catalogue gets The Plucky Squire and more this September

Sony has announced all the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue this September, including The Plucky Squire. Coming September 17, all the below games will be added for all Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus subscribers, with plenty of games being added for all types of players. You can read more about them on the official blog.

The Plucky Squire

Under the Waves

Night in the Woods

Chernobylite

Wild Card Football

Space Engineers

Road 96

Ben 10

Far Dry 5

There’s also a handful of PS VR2 and classic titles coming to the service for Premium members. These are:

Pistol Whip

Secret Agent Club

Sky Gunner

Mister Mosquito

It’s a pretty good line-up, but perhaps the game everyone is looking forward to the most is The Plucky Squire. We’ll have a review up some point soon, but for now, read the official synopsis from the PlayStation blog below: