PlayStation Plus April games includes Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends

PlayStation has announced the PlayStation Plus April line-up, and it’s a pretty good one, all told, including some interesting titles.

Available from April 2nd until May 6th, the PlayStation Plus April titles are an eclectic bunch together, but before we get into them, it’s worth remembering you will lose access to the March titles if you haven’t downloaded them or added them to your library by April 1st. Those games are EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: Witch Queen. So get them added, in case you think you might play them at a later date.

Also, for PlayStation Plus April, Sony is giving out an Overwatch 2 “mega bundle”, which includes: “Legendary Beekeeper Sigma, Legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips”.

Right, here’s the three games in PS Plus coming up, with comments from our review, if we covered it.

Immortals of Aveum (PS5): Immortals of Aveum is a surprisingly good game. Well-made, polished to a high shine and just deep enough to leave a lasting impression. It’s up against some genuine powerhouses this year that it just cannot measure up to, and yet taken for what it is, it’s a solid action-adventure FPS with enough fresh ideas and genuine earnestness that it more than makes up for its shortcomings with good old-fashioned positive energy. It might be a little over-filled and overdressed, but it absolutely holds its own in a crowded market. (8/10).

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5): Minecraft Legends is a fantastic strategy title that has more layers to it than I expected. When you begin to understand the systems at play, you’re free to be as creative as you want. The interface is easy to get to grips with, and the scale of some of the bigger battles is like nothing I’ve seen before. Mojang has managed to give players of all skills and ages a way to enjoy what many understand about the franchise, yet give a much different twist on the gameplay. Despite some issues controlling my mobs, or having them fall off cliffs or down chasms when I least needed it, I can’t think of a similar game in recent memory that I’ve enjoyed playing quite this much. It’s a nice reminder that Minecraft is, at its core, about being creative and having a great time doing it. (9/10).

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4): There are a few little things that I found a bit annoying. Some of the enemies require a bit too much punishment to take down, and can be a slog. The other annoyance was the fact that on screen, the enemies stack on top of and overlap each other. Sometimes you will be windmilling your way through, but end up getting attacked by a hitherto unseen foe. It’s a small gripe, and the only thing that repeatedly frustrated me. Despite the minor problems, Skul is an immensely enjoyable, constantly surprising and great looking roguelike adventure that comes well recommended. (8/10).