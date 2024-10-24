Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta coming next week, new biome revealed

Capcom has dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming epic, Monster Hunter Wilds, showing off a whole new ecosystem as well as a tantalising glimpse at some new monsters. The trailer was revealed during the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, in which producer Ryozo Tsujimoto gave us details on new Oilwell Basin biome, home to the mysterious “Black Flame”, a terrifying new monster. What’s more, he also announced an Open Beta for Monster Hunter Wilds heading to PC, Xbox and PS5 in just a week’s time.

The new trailer, below, shows off the Oilwell Basin, a dangerous new biome filled with pits of bubbling oil. Wracked with periods of “Inclemency” (that’s Monster Hunter Wilds’ extreme weather effect for each area) known as Firesprings, the Basin is homw to a host of new monsters including the Brute Wyvern, Rompopolo, and the Fanged Wyvern, Ajarakan. Yet there’s also respite to be found in the craftsman village of Azuz.

In keeping with previous releases, Capcom will offer fans the chance to dive into Wilds, with three different experiences. Not only will you be able to use the complete character creator (with the character being fully transferable to the full release version), but there’s also a Story Trial, and a free-roaming hunt for the Doshaguma. The Story Trial will allow you to watch the opening cutscene and then embark on a hunt for the Chatacabra, while the Doshaguma hunt will see you tracking the Alpha monster of a Doshaguma pack. Of course, both can be completed alone or with buddies thanks to the SOS flare.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta launches on November 1st at 3am GMT on PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC via Steam – but PlayStation Plus subscribers will be granted Early Access from October 29 at 3am GMT.

Check out the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase here below, and read our hands-on preview in which we said:

Everything that I have seen and played so far has gone above and beyond even my wildest dreams. Immersion is complete and utter. The combat is brutal yet nuanced. The sights and sounds of the Forbidden Lands are genuinely breath-taking. Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds lives up to the hype and expectations so far. Yes, February 28th 2025 is too far away. Yes, it’s going to take over my life all over again and yes, this is going to become your new favourite game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on February 28, 2025. Pre-orders are live across all platforms, including a Deluxe Edition that features a host of cosmetic DLC and vouchers for Cosmetic DLC Packs 1 and 2, due in Summer 2025. PlayStation Store pre-orders also feature a digital art book.