Two Point Museum reveals Wailon Lodge location

It might be a little while away, but Two Point Museum is showing off some of the locations, and today it’s the chance for “Wailon Lodge” to reveal itself.

Two Point Studios says: “Once serving as a quaint, cosy holiday location for Two Point County in its prime, Wailon Lodge now lies in ruin, considered too remote, too old-fashioned and too close to the Netherworld Rift for the living. The Lodge is now overshadowed by tales of furniture moving by itself, a dreadful train whistle echoing across the valley and other blood-curdling rumours.

As Curator, your task is to join the ghostly front-of-house Winston Wailon and discover show-stopping exhibits that will turn the old haunted hotel into a bustling location once more. Create immersive Polterguest Rooms to turn wandering spirits into museum guests and send expeditions into the neighbouring Netherworld Rift, treating its historic remnants with care and respecting the eerie past of the relics.”

Check out the new video, below:

As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if they’re to leave impressed. This is all while you keep your Exhibits safe, rooms clean, staff happy… and children off the dinosaur bones.

The developer adds: “Wailon Lodge joins Memento Mile and Passwater Cove as one of the many playable locations in Two Point Museum, the upcoming innovative management sim where players can design the museum of their dreams, curate fascinating exhibits, and oversee every aspect of their guests’ experiences.”

Two Point Museum is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on March 4th, 2025. You can get advanced access to the game from February 27th if you pre-order the “digital explorer” edition.