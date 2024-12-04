Wildkeepers Rising gets launch window

Lioncode Games has revealed the launch window for its upcoming ‘Bullet Heaven’ title Wildkeepers Rising, as well as a public Alpha Playtest. It was announced that it will be coming in Spring 2025, and the playtest will be open in Steam’s Bullet Heaven Fest. Players will be able to join the playtest here, and get ready to enjoy the fun and excitement it might very well offer.

Tame monsters! Slay waves of enemy hordes! Explore fantasy lands! Wildkeepers Rising is a whimsical action-RPG roguelite set in a beautiful hand-drawn world that combines the power curve of bullet heaven games with the compulsive fun of a creature collector.

The handrawn art of Wildkeepers Rising was inspired by legendary Dragon Ball legend Akira Toriyama, and from everything we have seen so far, it looks like it could be something special. Some of the features players can expect upon the launch of Wildkeepers Rising include:

Bullet Heaven | Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.

Hand-Drawn Art | Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).

Creature Collector | Discover, tame, and train magical beasts, and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle!

Roguelite Progression | Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs

RPG Elements | Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters and a tale of vengeance.

To get hyped for the launch of Wildkeepers Rising next Spring, a gameplay trailer has been released which you can watch below: